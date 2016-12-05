Jelle Van Damme and Giovani dos Santos selected to Best XI

Galaxy midfielder Giovani dos Santos and defender Jelle Van Damme were selected to the MLS Best XI, recognizing the league’s top players at each position on the field as determined by media, MLS players and MLS club staff.

In his first season with the Galaxy, Van Damme, 33, developed into the key to the Galaxy defense, making 28 starts. He was a finalist for both the MLS Defender and Newcomer of the Year awards. He ranked third in the league in blocked shots (27) and in the top 10 in interceptions (95).

Dos Santos,27, was also in his first full season with the Galaxy. He was one of two players this season to record double digits in goals scored (14) and assists (12).

Here is the complete team

2016 MLS Best XI

Goalkeeper: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union)

Defenders: Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Axel Sjoberg (Colorado Rapids), Jelle Van Damme (LA Galaxy)

Midfielders: Mauro Diaz (FC Dallas), Giovani dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact)

Forwards: Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), David Villa (New York City FC), Bradley Wright-Phillips (New York Red Bulls)