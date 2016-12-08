Start of MLS off-season calendar will keep teams extremely busy

Posted on by

It  has already been a busy off-season for the Galaxy and it will only get busier with the official start of the MLS off-season calendar.

Here is a quick primer of what’s ahead for MLS for the next 10 days.

Sunday, Dec. 11
  • Half-Day Trade Window from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET
  • No trades involving players will be permitted after 12 p.m. ET up until the conclusion of the Expansion Draft
Monday, Dec. 12
  • Expansion Draft Protected Player List and eligible Free Agents made public
Tuesday, Dec. 13
  • Expansion Draft held at 2 p.m. ET
  • Beginning at 5 p.m. ET, Free Agents may engage in negotiations with all MLS clubs.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
  • List of players eligible for selection in the Waiver Draft made public
Thursday, Dec. 15
  • Waiver Draft held at 2 p.m. ET
  • Beginning at 5 p.m. ET, clubs may no longer sign or trade their own Re-Entry eligible players (player-trade blackout window)
  • List of players available in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft made public
Friday, Dec. 16
  • Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft held at 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Starting at 11 a.m. ET, clubs may no longer sign or trade their own Re-Entry eligible players (player-trade blackout window)
  • List of available players in Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft made public
Thursday, Dec. 22
  • Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft held at 3 p.m. ET
January 7-12, 2017
  • 2017 adidas MLS Player Combine
Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
  • 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas
Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
  • 2017 MLS preseason begins
Facebook Twitter Plusone Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Tumblr Email