Start of MLS off-season calendar will keep teams extremely busy

It has already been a busy off-season for the Galaxy and it will only get busier with the official start of the MLS off-season calendar.
Here is a quick primer of what’s ahead for MLS for the next 10 days.
|Sunday, Dec. 11
|
- Half-Day Trade Window from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET
- No trades involving players will be permitted after 12 p.m. ET up until the conclusion of the Expansion Draft
|Monday, Dec. 12
|
- Expansion Draft Protected Player List and eligible Free Agents made public
|Tuesday, Dec. 13
|
- Expansion Draft held at 2 p.m. ET
- Beginning at 5 p.m. ET, Free Agents may engage in negotiations with all MLS clubs.
|Wednesday, Dec. 14
|
- List of players eligible for selection in the Waiver Draft made public
|Thursday, Dec. 15
|
- Waiver Draft held at 2 p.m. ET
- Beginning at 5 p.m. ET, clubs may no longer sign or trade their own Re-Entry eligible players (player-trade blackout window)
- List of players available in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft made public
|Friday, Dec. 16
|
- Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft held at 3 p.m. ET
|Wednesday, Dec. 21
|
- Starting at 11 a.m. ET, clubs may no longer sign or trade their own Re-Entry eligible players (player-trade blackout window)
- List of available players in Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft made public
|Thursday, Dec. 22
|
- Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft held at 3 p.m. ET
|January 7-12, 2017
|
- 2017 adidas MLS Player Combine
|Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
|
- 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas
|Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
|
- 2017 MLS preseason begins