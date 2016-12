The Galaxy announced that acquisition of midfielder Miguel Aguilar from D.C. United in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

Aguilar, originally from Sacramento, was a first-round pick by DCU in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. He made 17 appearances during his rookie season and six last year before being loaned to USL Richmond Kickers.

Aguilar, 23, played at the University of San Francisco.

The Galaxy will also receive a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.