Monrovia’s Ashley Sanchez honored by U.S. Soccer

Ashley Sanchez of Monrovia was selected the U.S. Soccer young female player of the year.

The announcement was made Tuesday U.S. Soccer.

Sanchez, who will be attending UCLA in the fall, played in two women’s world cups this year. She was the captain for the U.S. U-17 team and then joined the U-20 team. She received 47 percent of the vote with midfielder Andi Sullivan receiving 27 percent.

Sanchez became the first U.S. youth player to score in both the U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cups in the same year.

At the U-17 tournament, Sanchez scored three goals and finished her career at U-17 level with 21 goals. She started all six games at the U-20 tournament, finishing with one goal and two assists.

Sanchez has committed to UCLA.

“It was a memorable year for sure, and even though we fell short at both World Cups, I know the experiences that me and my teammates had will last a lifetime,” Sanchez said. “It’s a huge honor to win this award and I’m really appreciative of everyone who voted for me. I also want to thank all of my teammates and coaches on the U-17s and the U-20s. They are great players and great friends and hopefully a bunch of us will reach our goals of playing for the full team one day.”