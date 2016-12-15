Major League Soccer announces plans for future expansion

Major League Soccer is looking to expand again.

Commissioner Don Garber laid on the league’s plans for expansion Thursday afternoon. It was announced that the next expansion cities are expected to be revealed sometime next year, with the goal of beginning in 2020.

The league will accept bids for the 25th and 26th franchises until the end of January.

Garber added that the franchise fees for those two teams would be $150.

Atlanta United and Minnesota United FC will bring MLS to 22 franchises when they join next year. LAFC will be No. 23 in 2018. The Miami project, backed by David Beckham is still scheduled to be the 24th Miami FC is still on target to be the 24th team, but Garber offered caution.

“If we can’t close the deal in Miami we’ll figure out who will be our 24th team,” Garber said.

According to MLS, the following 10 markets have expressed interest in securing an expansion team: Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham, Sacramento, St. Louis, San Diego and Tampa Bay.

“There is tremendous interest in professional soccer across the United States and Canada,” Garber said in a release. “Since announcing plans to expand to 28 clubs late last year, many potential ownership groups have contacted us, and numerous public officials have stated their desire to bring an MLS expansion team to their city.

“We look forward to reviewing expansion applications in the coming months and conducting formal meetings in 2017 with possible team owners.”