Invitees for MLS Player Combine announced

Here are the 53 collegiate players that will participate in the MLS Player Combine, Jan. 8-12. The players will  showcase their talents in front of representatives from all 22 MLS clubs during the combine.

All invited players will be eligible for selection in the 2017 SuperDraft, Friday, Jan. 13 at the LA Convention Center.

First Name Last Name School Pos. Hometown/Citizenship
Lalas Abubakar University of Dayton DF Accra, Ghana; Ghana
Michael Amick UCLA DF Sunnyvale, CA; USA
Brandon Aubrey University of Notre Dame DF Plano, TX; USA
Kwame Awuah UConn MF Toronto, ON; Canada
Nazeem Bartman University of South Florida FW Cape Town, South Africa; South Africa
Kyle Bjornethun Seattle University DF Snohomish, WA; USA
Brandt Bronico UNC Charlotte MF High Point, NC; USA
Russell Cicerone SUNY-Buffalo MF/FW Bloomfield Hills, MI; USA
Suliman Dainkeh University of Maryland DF Reston, VA; USA
Michael DeGraffenreidt University of Louisville DF Baltimore, MD; USA
Guillermo Delgado University of Delaware FW Tres Cantos, Spain; Spain
Nick DePuy UC Santa Barbara FW Irvine, CA; USA
Francis de Vries Saint Francis University (Penn.) DF Christchurch, New Zealand; New Zealand
Reagan Dunk University of Denver DF Dallas, TX; USA
Jack Elliott West Virginia University DF/MF London, England; UK
Wuilito Fernandes UMass-Lowell FW/MF Praia, Cape Verde; Cape Verde
Alec Ferrell Wake Forest University GK Westlake, OH; USA
David Goldsmith Butler University FW Bristol, England; UK BIO
Jorge Gomez Sanchez Temple University FW Talavera De La Reina, Spain; Spain
Julian Gressel Providence College MF Neustadt an der Aisch, Germany; Germany
Sam Hamilton University of Denver MF Evergreen, CO; USA
Niko Hansen University of New Mexico FW Sacramento, CA; USA/Denmark
Jacori Hayes Wake Forest University MF Bowie, MD; USA
Joe Holland Hofstra University MF London, England; UK
Walker Hume UNC Chapel Hill DF San Angelo, TX; USA
Daniel Johnson University of Louisville MF Duluth, GA; USA
Aaron Jones Clemson University DF Great Yarmouth, UK; UK
Eric Klenofsky Monmouth University GK Lincoln Park, NJ; USA
Austin Ledbetter SIU-Edwardsville DF St. Charles, MO; USA
Zeiko Lewis Boston College MF Pembroke, Bermuda; Bermuda
Connor Maloney Penn State University DF Harrisburg, PA; USA
Napo Matsoso University of Kentucky MF Louisville, Kentucky; Lesotho
Billy McConnell Indiana University DF Richboro, PA; USA
Jake McGuire University of Tulsa GK Chino Hills, CA; USA
Lindo Mfeka University of South Florida MF/FW Durban, South Africa; South Africa
Robert Moewes Duke University GK Dortmund, Germany; Germany
Brian Nana-Sinkam Stanford University DF Lititz, PA; USA
Chris Nanco Syracuse University FW Brampton, ON; Canada
Jakob Nerwinski UConn DF Lawrenceville, NJ; USA
Chris Odoi-Atsem University of Maryland DF Mitchellville, MD; USA
Evan Panken University of Notre Dame MF Edina, MN; USA
Danilo Radjen University of Akron DF Broadview Heights, OH; USA
Robby Sagel Penn State University DF Las Vegas, NV; USA
Eddie Sanchez University of Portland MF/FW Canby, OR; USA
Auden Schilder University of Washington GK Bellingham, WA; USA
Justin Schmidt University of Washington DF Albuquerque, NM; USA
Colton Storm UNC Chapel Hill DF Mechanicsburg, PA; USA
Christian Thierjung California FW Dove Canyon, CA; USA
Tanner Thompson Indiana University MF Loomis, CA; USA
Felix Vobejda UCLA MF/DF Bielefeld, Germany; Germany
Chris Wehan University of New Mexico MF Laguna Niguel, CA; USA
Jordan Wilson University of Kentucky DF Auchterarder, Scotland; UK
Brian Wright University of Vermont FW Ajax, ON; Canada
