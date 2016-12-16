Invitees for MLS Player Combine announced

Here are the 53 collegiate players that will participate in the MLS Player Combine, Jan. 8-12. The players will showcase their talents in front of representatives from all 22 MLS clubs during the combine.
All invited players will be eligible for selection in the 2017 SuperDraft, Friday, Jan. 13 at the LA Convention Center.
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Pos.
|Hometown/Citizenship
|Lalas
|Abubakar
|University of Dayton
|DF
|Accra, Ghana; Ghana
|Michael
|Amick
|UCLA
|DF
|Sunnyvale, CA; USA
|Brandon
|Aubrey
|University of Notre Dame
|DF
|Plano, TX; USA
|Kwame
|Awuah
|UConn
|MF
|Toronto, ON; Canada
|Nazeem
|Bartman
|University of South Florida
|FW
|Cape Town, South Africa; South Africa
|Kyle
|Bjornethun
|Seattle University
|DF
|Snohomish, WA; USA
|Brandt
|Bronico
|UNC Charlotte
|MF
|High Point, NC; USA
|Russell
|Cicerone
|SUNY-Buffalo
|MF/FW
|Bloomfield Hills, MI; USA
|Suliman
|Dainkeh
|University of Maryland
|DF
|Reston, VA; USA
|Michael
|DeGraffenreidt
|University of Louisville
|DF
|Baltimore, MD; USA
|Guillermo
|Delgado
|University of Delaware
|FW
|Tres Cantos, Spain; Spain
|Nick
|DePuy
|UC Santa Barbara
|FW
|Irvine, CA; USA
|Francis
|de Vries
|Saint Francis University (Penn.)
|DF
|Christchurch, New Zealand; New Zealand
|Reagan
|Dunk
|University of Denver
|DF
|Dallas, TX; USA
|Jack
|Elliott
|West Virginia University
|DF/MF
|London, England; UK
|Wuilito
|Fernandes
|UMass-Lowell
|FW/MF
|Praia, Cape Verde; Cape Verde
|Alec
|Ferrell
|Wake Forest University
|GK
|Westlake, OH; USA
|David
|Goldsmith
|Butler University
|FW
|Bristol, England; UK
|Jorge
|Gomez Sanchez
|Temple University
|FW
|Talavera De La Reina, Spain; Spain
|Julian
|Gressel
|Providence College
|MF
|Neustadt an der Aisch, Germany; Germany
|Sam
|Hamilton
|University of Denver
|MF
|Evergreen, CO; USA
|Niko
|Hansen
|University of New Mexico
|FW
|Sacramento, CA; USA/Denmark
|Jacori
|Hayes
|Wake Forest University
|MF
|Bowie, MD; USA
|Joe
|Holland
|Hofstra University
|MF
|London, England; UK
|Walker
|Hume
|UNC Chapel Hill
|DF
|San Angelo, TX; USA
|Daniel
|Johnson
|University of Louisville
|MF
|Duluth, GA; USA
|Aaron
|Jones
|Clemson University
|DF
|Great Yarmouth, UK; UK
|Eric
|Klenofsky
|Monmouth University
|GK
|Lincoln Park, NJ; USA
|Austin
|Ledbetter
|SIU-Edwardsville
|DF
|St. Charles, MO; USA
|Zeiko
|Lewis
|Boston College
|MF
|Pembroke, Bermuda; Bermuda
|Connor
|Maloney
|Penn State University
|DF
|Harrisburg, PA; USA
|Napo
|Matsoso
|University of Kentucky
|MF
|Louisville, Kentucky; Lesotho
|Billy
|McConnell
|Indiana University
|DF
|Richboro, PA; USA
|Jake
|McGuire
|University of Tulsa
|GK
|Chino Hills, CA; USA
|Lindo
|Mfeka
|University of South Florida
|MF/FW
|Durban, South Africa; South Africa
|Robert
|Moewes
|Duke University
|GK
|Dortmund, Germany; Germany
|Brian
|Nana-Sinkam
|Stanford University
|DF
|Lititz, PA; USA
|Chris
|Nanco
|Syracuse University
|FW
|Brampton, ON; Canada
|Jakob
|Nerwinski
|UConn
|DF
|Lawrenceville, NJ; USA
|Chris
|Odoi-Atsem
|University of Maryland
|DF
|Mitchellville, MD; USA
|Evan
|Panken
|University of Notre Dame
|MF
|Edina, MN; USA
|Danilo
|Radjen
|University of Akron
|DF
|Broadview Heights, OH; USA
|Robby
|Sagel
|Penn State University
|DF
|Las Vegas, NV; USA
|Eddie
|Sanchez
|University of Portland
|MF/FW
|Canby, OR; USA
|Auden
|Schilder
|University of Washington
|GK
|Bellingham, WA; USA
|Justin
|Schmidt
|University of Washington
|DF
|Albuquerque, NM; USA
|Colton
|Storm
|UNC Chapel Hill
|DF
|Mechanicsburg, PA; USA
|Christian
|Thierjung
|California
|FW
|Dove Canyon, CA; USA
|Tanner
|Thompson
|Indiana University
|MF
|Loomis, CA; USA
|Felix
|Vobejda
|UCLA
|MF/DF
|Bielefeld, Germany; Germany
|Chris
|Wehan
|University of New Mexico
|MF
|Laguna Niguel, CA; USA
|Jordan
|Wilson
|University of Kentucky
|DF
|Auchterarder, Scotland; UK
|Brian
|Wright
|University of Vermont
|FW
|Ajax, ON; Canada