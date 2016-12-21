Galaxy will open 2017 at home against FC Dallas

The Galaxy will open the 2017 season at home, March 4 against FC Dallas, it was announced Wednesday.

The game will start at 1 p.m.

Last season, the Galaxy posted an 8-1-8 record at home.

The complete 2017 MLS schedule will be announced at a later date.

Here is a breakdown of the schedule:

Each club will play 34 games (17 home and 17 away). Teams will face each of their 10 conference opponents twice during the season with one game at home and one game away. Clubs also will compete in select additional games against different conference opponents three times, and they will face non-conference opponents once.

Here are the other home openers:

2017 Major League Soccer Home Openers

WEEK 1

Friday, March 3, 2017 (home team listed first):

9:30 p.m. – Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC (Providence Park)

Saturday, March 4, 2017 (home team listed first):

2 p.m. – Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire (MAPFRE Stadium)

1 p.m. – LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas (StubHub Center)

4:30 p.m. – Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC (Rio Tinto Stadium)

6 p.m. – Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)

7 p.m. – D.C. United vs. Sporting Kansas City (RFK Stadium)

8:30 p.m. – Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC (BBVA Compass Stadium)

10 p.m. – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact (Avaya Stadium)

Sunday, March 5, 2016 (home team listed first):

5 p.m. – Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC (Orlando City SC Stadium)

7 p.m. – Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

9:30 p.m. – Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Philadelphia Union (BC Place)

WEEK 2

Saturday, March 11

2 p.m. – Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake (Toyota Park)

2 p.m. – New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC (Gillette Stadium)

4 p.m. – New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids (Red Bull Arena)

4:30 p.m. – Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC (Talen Energy Stadium)

7 p.m. – Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders FC (Olympic Stadium)

9 p.m. – Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas (Children’s Mercy Park)

Sunday, March 12

2 p.m. – New York City FC vs. D.C. United (Yankee Stadium)

5 p.m. – Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United (TCF Bank Stadium)

WEEK 3

Saturday, March 18

8 p.m. – FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution (Toyota Stadium)

Sunday, March 19

7 p.m. – Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls (CenturyLink Field)

WEEK 5

Friday, March 31

7:30 p.m. – Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (BMO Field)