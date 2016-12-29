MLS: Landon Donovan might not be done playing

The Galaxy left Landon Donovan unprotected for the MLS expansion draft and many thought that signaled the end to his abbreviated comeback.

Maybe not.

Thursday, reports surfaced that Donovan is in discussions with Real Salt Lake for a two-year Designated Player contract.

Donovan,34, is a free agent.

He rejoined the Galaxy, ending his short retirement in September for the push toward the playoff.

ESPN’s Julie Stewart-Binks also reported that an unidentified Eastern Conference team also offered Donovan a deal.

Donovan started his MLS career with San Jose before joining the Galaxy for the 2005 season. He stepped away after the 2014 season for a brief retirement.

Donovan has been extremely quiet regarding his future, although a Salt Lake Tribune report said that Donovan visited RSL and met with general manager Craig Waibel.