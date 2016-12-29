MLS: Landon Donovan might not be done playing

Multiple reports Thursday linked former Galaxy star Landon Donovan with a return for the 2017 season, but not with the Galaxy.

In fact, it was extremely likely that any return for 2017 would not be with the Galaxy.

Donovan, 34, doesn’t fit into the Galaxy’s plans for 2017. He was left unprotected by the Galaxy for the expansion draft. He wasn’t selected and is a free agent.

He rejoined the Galaxy, ending his short retirement in September for the push toward the playoff.

It was reported Thursday, that Donovan and Real Salt Lake have had discussions about Donovan joining them. Charles Boehm of Soccerwire.com initially reported the discussions.

Blake Thomsen reported that the talks have centered around RSL signing Donovan to a two-year Designated Player contract.

ESPN’s Julie Stewart-Binks also reported that an unidentified Eastern Conference team also offered Donovan a deal.