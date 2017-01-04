Bruce Arena fills out his U.S. Men’s National Team coaching staff

Bruce Arena filled out his coaching staff with the U.S. Men’s national soccer team and it has a familiar look.

Dave Sarachan, Pat Noonan, Kenny Arena and Matt Reis were all added to the staff, all four coached with Arena during his tenure with the Galaxy.

Sarachan was Arena’s assistant from 2000-2002 with the national team and at the University of Virginia (1984-88), D.C. United (1998-99) and as the Associate Head Coach with the Galaxy (2008-2016).

Noonan was an assistant with the Galaxy for the past four seasons and Kenny Arena, Bruce’s son was an assistant with the Galaxy for three seasons.

Reis (Santa Margarita HS) will serve as the goalkeeping coach. He’s held the same position for the past two seasons for the Galaxy.

It was also announced that former U.S. U-20 national team coach Thomas Rongen has joined on as the Chief Scout.

The U.S. will open their January training camp next week at the StubHub Center. They will face Serbia in a friendly, Jan. 29 in San Diego.