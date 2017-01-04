Mike Magee retires after 14-year MLS career

Galaxy forward Mike Magee announced his retirement after a 14-year Major League Soccer career.

Magee, 32, had two stints with the Galaxy. His initial stay was from 2009-2013, scoring 27 goals, helping the Galaxy to the 2011 and 2012 MLS Cups.

Magee, who was the 2013 MLS MVP with the Chicago Fire, rejoined the Galaxy for the 2016 season. He scored six goals with four assists in 30 games.

He also played with the New York Red Bulls. For his career, Magee scored 70 goals with 38 assists in 316 games.

“I have been fortunate to enjoy an incredible 14-year career in Major League Soccer,” Magee said. “It has been an honor to represent the New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy and to be a part of a league that continues to grow so rapidly in this country.

“I am extremely thankful to everyone that has supported, inspired and guided me on and off the field throughout my time as a professional. I look forward to the next step in this journey as I spend time with my family and friends.”