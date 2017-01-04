U.S. Women’s National Team camp opens this month

Even without a new collective bargaining agreement, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team will open winter camp, Jan. 13 at StubHub Center.

In the release, the U.S. Soccer stated: The U.S. Women’s National Team and U.S. Soccer will continue to operate under the Collective Bargaining Agreement in its current form as negotiations continue into the new year.

The camp will run from Jan. 13-23.

Former Santa Margarita HS star Amy Rodriguez is one of the 29 players being called in. Rodriguez took last year off for the birth of her second child.

Alex Morgan, who recently signed with Olympique Lyon, will only be available from Jan. 16-24 during the official FIFA international window.

As of now, there aren’t any friendlies scheduled. However, the U.S. will compete in the SheBelieves Cup

Here is the complete list of players:

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position:

GOALKEEPERS (4): Jane Campbell (Stanford), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Jaelene Hinkle (Western New York Flash), Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (11): Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Kristen Edmonds (Orlando Pride), Christina Gibbons (Duke), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Wisconsin), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (Western New York Flash), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Taylor Smith (Western New York Flash)