Gyasi Zardes and Sebastian Lletget receive call-ups for U.S. National Team camp

Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes and midfielder Sebastian Lletget were among the 32 players that received invites to the U.S. Men’s National Team camp.

The camp begins Jan. 10 at StubHub Center. The U.S. will play its first friendly under new coach Bruce Arena, Jan. 29 against Serbia in San Diego.

Also on the roster is midfielder Jermaine Jones. The Galaxy acquired the rights to Jones but have yet to finalize a new contract.

The U.S. will also face Jamaica, Feb. 3 in Tennessee.

Zardes is returning from a broken fifth metarasal in his right foot suffered in August. He has made 31 appearances for the national team.

For Lletget, this is his first national team call-up. Lletget joined the Galaxy during the 2015 season and has made 40 starts, with eight goals and 10 assists.

Here is the complete list:

U.S. ROSTER BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (5): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS (10): DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Taylor Kemp (D.C. United), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS (12): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (Unattached), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Kekuta Manneh (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Dax McCarty (New York Red Bulls), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)