What you need to know for the MLS Player Combine

The annual MLS Player Combine is in California this year, taking place at the StubHub Center, Jan. 8-12. All games are free.

The invitees will be split into four teams (Team Chaos, Team Control, Team Copa and Team Nemeziz). They will compete over three days. All of the players will be eligible for Friday’s MLS SuperDraft.

There will be doubleheaders Jan. 8, 10 and 12.

Here is the schedule

Sunday, Jan. 8

Team Chaos v. Team Control, 1:15 p.m.

Team Copa v. Team Nemeziz, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Team Chaos v. Team Copa, 1:15 p.m.

Team Control v. Team Nemeziz, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Team Copa v. Team Control, 10 a.m.

Team Chaos v. Team Nemeziz, 11:30 a.m.

Player will also participate in interviews and various physical testing, January 7.