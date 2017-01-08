MLS: Recap of first day of MLS Player Combine

The first day of doubleheaders for the MLS Player Combine kicked off Sunday at StubHub Center.

In the opening game, Team Control defeated Team Chaos, 3-1. Zeiko Lewis, Guillermo Delgado and UCLA’s Jackson Yueill scored for Team Control. Jorge Gomez-Sanchez scored for Team Chaos.

In the second game, Team Tango defeated Team Copa 3-0. David Goldsmith and Jonathan Lewis scored from the penalty spot and Goldsmith added another goal.

The players will be in nterviews Monday with MLS clubs before returning to the field Tuesday. Here is the schedule: Team Chaos v. Team Copa, 1:15 p.m., followed by Team Control v. Team Tango 3 p.m.