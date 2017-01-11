USL announces conference alignment for 2017 season

Here is the conference alignment for the upcoming 2017 USL Season
|Western Conference
|Eastern Conference
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|Bethlehem Steel FC
|LA Galaxy II
|Charleston Battery
|OKC Energy FC
|Charlotte Independence
|Orange County Blues FC
|FC Cincinnati
|Phoenix Rising FC
|Harrisburg City Islanders
|Portland Timbers 2
|Louisville City FC
|Real Monarchs SLC
|New York Red Bulls II
|Reno 1868 FC
|Orlando City B
|Rio Grande Valley FC
|Ottawa Fury FC
|Sacramento Republic FC
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds
|San Antonio FC
|Richmond Kickers
|Seattle Sounders FC 2
|Rochester Rhinos
|Swope Park Rangers
|Saint Louis FC
|Tulsa Roughnecks FC
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
|Toronto FC II
The 2017 #USL Season will feature 495 games in 19 states as we continue to focus on growing regional rivalries. pic.twitter.com/tw97MlPlL0
— Jake Edwards (@EdwardsUSL) January 9, 2017