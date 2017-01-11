USL announces conference alignment for 2017 season

Posted on by

Here is the conference alignment for the upcoming 2017 USL Season

Western Conference Eastern Conference
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Bethlehem Steel FC
LA Galaxy II Charleston Battery
OKC Energy FC Charlotte Independence
Orange County Blues FC FC Cincinnati
Phoenix Rising FC Harrisburg City Islanders
Portland Timbers 2 Louisville City FC
Real Monarchs SLC New York Red Bulls II
Reno 1868 FC Orlando City B
Rio Grande Valley FC Ottawa Fury FC
Sacramento Republic FC Pittsburgh Riverhounds
San Antonio FC Richmond Kickers
Seattle Sounders FC 2 Rochester Rhinos
Swope Park Rangers Saint Louis FC
Tulsa Roughnecks FC Tampa Bay Rowdies
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 Toronto FC II

Facebook Twitter Plusone Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Tumblr Email