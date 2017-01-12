Former Chicago Fire midfielder Logan Pause named Orange County Blues coach

Logan Pause, who served as head coach of the Chicago Fire’s PDL affiliate, while also an assistant coach with the senior squad after a 12-year MLS playing career, has joined the OC Blues team, as head coach, the USL club announced today.

“We went through an exhaustive search over the last couple of months to identify a head coach who not only could succeed in the USL, but also understands the importance of developing talented professional soccer players within Orange County and for our partner club LAFC,” GM Oliver Wyss said. “We feel that Logan is the prototype of what we were looking for based on his experience, passion, work ethic and commitment to the community.”

The Blues have struggled for market visibility since the club began playing in 2011, are now under new ownership and are affiliated with MLS expansion club LAFC.

The Blues attracted just over 1,000 fans a game last season in Irvine, one of the lowest home averages in the USL.

A rebranding is under way.