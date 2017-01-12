Galaxy in damage control mode as soccer fans protest San Diego Chargers move to Carson and MLS schedule released

Imagine: How the Chargers’ fightforla website imagines an NFL game would look like at StubHub Center in Carson.

Galaxy fans are not reacting well to the news that lumbering pointy-ball players will rip up their pristine soccer field that will now be marred by ten yard lines all over the place:

I would rather have the monster truck rally every week at StubHub Center than have the Chargers play on that sacred pitch. #LAGalaxy — LA Galaxy Outsider (@LAGoutsider) January 12, 2017

Here are the dates the Chargers WON’T be playing in Carson:

How's this for the universe spinning in reverse? An NFL team will need to adjust its schedule for little ol' #MLS! https://t.co/vdg7hS3QSS — Steve Davis (@SteveDavis90) January 12, 2017

The @Chargers selling the @StubHubCenter as "intimate setting for NFL" is embarrassing. Spanos is a joke and always will be. #ChargersToLA — Ike D (@IkeDOfficial) January 12, 2017

Chargers say StubHub Center will seat 30,000. Smallest venue in the league this season was Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at 53,286. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 12, 2017

@dunord @joejanecek unless they paper the house, they will fail to sell out the SHC unless the opponent is popular — Sasha Jovanovic (@sasha_civic_gis) January 12, 2017

The Raiders just added a 9th home game to their 2017 schedule. #StubHubCenter — XTRA 1360 (@XTRA1360) January 12, 2017

So, the Chargers are going to inhabit the Galaxy’s Stub Hub center. we all know how much NFL/MLS grass surfaces mix! whee!! — 3rd Degree (@3rdDegreeNet) January 12, 2017

@elJGY what is critical is @StubHubCenter needing more family bathrooms & changing tables. Esp male friendly ones. — Sev Sarkissian (@sevsarkissian) December 31, 2016

Man people seem like they're in a pretty good mood today it's almost like THE GALAXY HAVE TO SHARE THEIR STADIUM WITH THE CHARGERS HAHAHHAHA — colton kiser (c) (@coltonkiser_) January 12, 2017

Chargers move to Los Angeles, move into the Galaxy's stadium, and then change team name to Chivas NFL. — Steven Sandor (@stevensandor) January 12, 2017