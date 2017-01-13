Galaxy sign Homegrown Player Hugo Arellano

The Galaxy announced the signing of Galaxy II defender Hugo Arellano as a Homegrown Player, Friday.

Arellano, who is a product of the LA Galaxy Academy, is 18 years-old. He made eight appearances for Los Dos last year after signing his professional contract with the club in July.

“Hugo is a young, talented defender who we have seen develop as a member of our Academy and LA Galaxy II,” Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo said. “In addition to his time with Los Dos, he is highly regarded at the youth international level and we look forward to seeing him continue to grow both on and off the field as a member of the Galaxy.”

Arellano is from Norwalk and becomes the sixth Galaxy Homegrown Player on the first team roster, joining Gyasi Zardes, Jose Villarreal, Raul Mendiola, Bradford Jamieson IV and Jack McBean