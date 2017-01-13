Mike Munoz named new coach of Galaxy II

The Galaxy continued their off-season of promotions to fill out their coaching vacancies as they announced that Mike Munoz, previously a coach and Director of the the LA Galaxy Academy, has been named coach of Galaxy II (Los Dos) replacing Curt Onalfo.

Munoz had been with the Academy since 2013. The former Los Alamitos High product played with Chivas USA and the Galaxy during his MLS career.

“I am greatly honored and excited to take over as LA Galaxy II Head Coach,” Muñoz said. “I have an enormous amount of respect and gratitude for this club. We have a very young and talented roster that will continue to grow and develop as professionals that can ultimate benefit the LA Galaxy as they pursue more MLS Cups. I am thankful to Chris Klein, Peter Vagenas and Curt Onalfo for the opportunity and look forward to getting to work.”