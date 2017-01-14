Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe added to U.S. Soccer camp

U.S. Soccer has announced that Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe has been added as a replacement for injured Seattle keeper Stefan Frei.

Frei suffered a right ankle sprain.

Rowe made 31 appearances last season, posting a 12-5-14 record with nine clean sheets for the Galaxy.

He joins David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake) and Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls) as the keepers for the January camp.

The U.S. faces Serbia Jan. 29 in San Diego followed by Jamaica in Tennessee, Feb. 3