Former Galaxy player Herculez Gomez retires from MLS

Herculez Gomez, who led lead the Galaxy to the 2005 MLS and U.S. Open Cup, announced his retirement Tuesday.

Gomez was with the Seattle Sounders last year, receiving his third MLS Cup title. His future will lead him to ESPN as a soccer studio analyst.

Gomez will work on ESPN FC as well as studio analyst for the network’s coverage of MLS,U.S. Men’s National Team, and other international soccer competitions. On ESPN Deportes, he will appear on signature soccer studio programs Fuera de Juego and Futbol Picante.

He will debut today on ESPN FC.

Gomez played with five MLS teams: Galaxy (2002-06), Colorado (2007-08), Kansas City Wizards (2008-09), Toronto FC (2015) and the Sounders (2016). He also played with Puebla, Pachuca, Estudiantes Tecos, Santos Laguna and Tijuana in Liga MX.