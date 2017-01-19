Galaxy adds Portuguese midfielder to roster

The Galaxy continued to strengthen its midfield today, adding 23-year Portuguese midfielder Joao Pedro.

Pedro, who’s full name is Joao Pedro Almeida Machado, played with Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal’s first division. He was added to the Galaxy as a Special Discovery Player through Target Allocation Money.

Pedro will occupy an international roster spot and will officially join the Galaxy pending the receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

“He’s an extremely talented midfielder who has experience playing at a high level in Portugal,” Galaxy general manager Peter Vagenas said. “He is only 23 years old and has the best years of his career front of him.

“We identified him as a top target this off-season and we think he can immediately help strengthen our midfield.”

Pedro has been with Vitoria Guimaraes since 2005.