Landon Donovan: I will be playing soccer in 2017

Former Galaxy great Landon Donovan isn’t ready to head into retirement just yet. Or is he?

On the United States of Soccer show with Jason Davis, Donovan said he will be playing in 2017, he’s just not sure yet.

“I will be playing soccer in 2017,” Donovan told Davis. “I don’t know if it will be in a rec league on Sundays or on a big national field in front of a lot of people.”

Recently, Donovan has been linked with a move to Real Salt Lake.

Donovan, 34, ended his brief retirement following the 2014 MLS Cup in September, joining the Galaxy for the end of the season.