Orange County Blues FC gets new name and logo

The Orange County Blues FC has been rebranded as the Orange County Soccer Club, it was announced Friday.

The club also unveiled a new logo which was developed with fan input.

“In selecting a name and logo, I wanted the primary focus to be on

Orange County,” Owner James Keston said. “Where most teams in Orange County in the past have shied away from having the OC be a part of their logo, we really wanted to embrace it and make it a focal point. We wanted to give fans something that readily identifies the club as Orange County’s team.”

The logo was designed by branding company Art Machine. The club hosted a series of events with fans to give their input on design options.

The club plays in the USL.