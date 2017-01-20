Steven Gerrard returns to Liverpool for coaching career

Former Liverpool and Galaxy midfielder Steven Gerrard, 36, will transition into coaching.

He will take on a full-time coaching position with the Liverpool Academy. Gerrard will assist in the professional development phase of the players. Gerrard will begin his new role next month.

The new role will provide Gerrard with the opportunity to enhance his coaching skills and development under the stewardship of Alex Inglethorpe.

“It feels like completing the circle,” Gerrard said. “Returning to the place where professionally it all began. However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion, it’s about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.

“I don’t think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organization.”

Gerrard spent 17 years with Liverpool after graduating from the Academy.