Alan Gordon confirms he’s signing with Colorado

Galaxy fan favorite Alan Gordon confirmed in an Instagram post that he’s signing with the Colorado Rapids.

Gordon had two stints with the Galaxy. First from 2005-2010 and from 2014-2016. He scored 29 goals with the club.

"I cannot say goodbye to those whom I have grown to love, the memories we have made will last a lifetime, and will never know a goodbye" I want to thank Chris Klein, Bruce Arena and the entire Galaxy @lagalaxy family for giving me another opportunity to represent the club that I love. Thank you to all my galaxy teammates who I will truly miss. You've pushed me and inspired me to be a man I didn't know Was possible for me. You have a brother for life. And now to @angelcitybrigade @lariotsquad and every galaxy fan. We have been through a lot. Thank you first for your forgiveness. Second, for your love and support. I will always cherish the memories we made on the field and the beers we drank everywhere else. Until we meet again. But With every ending is a new beginning. I'm excited and thankful for the opportunity the @coloradorapids have given me and hope to contribute to the successes of both the team and organization. Much love, Gordo

