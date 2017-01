Orange County Soccer Club, formerly known as the Orange County

Blues FC, announced three signings last week.

OCSC signed a 24-year-old winger Jerry Van Ewjik, who spent the

last three season playing for De Graafschap and Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie. He scored 24 goals with nine assists.

Also returning is veteran midfielder Richard Chaplow. Chaplows joined the Blues in the second half of last year.

The club also announced the signing of Dusan Stevanovic