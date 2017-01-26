Anaheim’s Jorge Villafana added to USMNT camp

Santos Laguna defender Jorge Villafana has been called into the U.S. Men’s National Team camp.

Villafana, 27, played with Portland in MLS and made 26 appearances for Santos Laguna at the start of 2016.

Villafana, originally from Anaheim, is the inaugural winner of Sueno MLS, a reality show that led to a tryout with MLS. He was eventually signed to a professional contract with Chivas USA in 2007.

Villafana, then Jorge Flores, made 86 appearances for Chivas USA and then 52 with Portland before moving to Mexico.