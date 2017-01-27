U.S. Soccer releases final 23-man roster for upcoming friendlies

Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes and goalkeeper Brian Rowe were among the six players released back to their clubs from the U.S. Men’s National Team camp.

Zardes, who had missed the previous two days of training, has a “minor” right knee contusion and will not play in Sunday’s friendly against Serbia in San Diego or Jamaica, Feb. 3.

Taylor Kemp (D.C. United), Keegan Rosenberry (Philadelphia), Will Trapp (Columbus) and Chris Wondolowski (San Jose) were the other players sent back to their clubs, leaving the U.S. roster at 23.

“I have been extremely pleased with the effort and progress we have seen throughout the January Camp,” U.S. coach Bruce Arena said. “The entire pool of players has performed well and has made our roster decisions very difficult. We are excited to take the next step and look forward to the game against Serbia in San Diego.”

Here is the final roster:

U.S. ROSTER BY POSITION:

GOALKEEPERS (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS (8): DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna, MEX), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)

FORWARDS (3): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)