Will Kuntz hired for LAFC front office position

Los Angeles Football Club announced the hiring of Will Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Soccer Operations.

Kuntz will report to General Manager and Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations John Thorrington .

Kuntz was the Director of Players Relations for Major League Soccer and before that he worked 10 years in the New York Yankees organization.

“I’m excited to work with John and the entire LAFC team to build a team that will represent our city, our league and our sport,” Kuntz said. “We are already working hard to be able to field a team that will excite our fans and bring another champion to the city of Los Angeles.”

In his new role, Kuntz will work closely with the team’s executives to bring exciting and promising coaches and players to LAFC that will bring quality to the pitch and represent the community and the club’s growing fan base.

LAFC will join Major League Soccer for the 2018 season and play at the Banc of California Stadium.

The club recently partnered with The Orange County Soccer Club in USL to expand player development.

Last month, the demolition of the Sports Arena was completed and the construction of LAFC’s new Banc of California Stadium began. The stadium is a 22,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium which will bring more than $350 million in private investment to South Los Angeles.