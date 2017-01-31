LA Galaxy top target Romain Alessandrini signs as designated player

Galaxy get their guy: The Galaxy brain trust — Jovan Kirovski, Curt Onalfo, Pete Vagenas and Chris Klein — welcome French midfielder Romain Alessandrini to the club. (Photo courtesy LA Gakaxy).

I’m not sure the Galaxy have ever introduced a designated player with less fanfare, but the signing of French midfielder Romain Alessandrini was announced today with no press conference or media availability, which might have some relation to how many butts in seats a journeyman French midfielder who spent half his career in the lower leagues can realistically be expected to attract.

Looks like LA & MLS had to up the offer a bit to get it over the line. I'm told transfer fee is $1.75 million w/salary of $2 million. https://t.co/qbLsKYEjvf — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) January 31, 2017

