MLS announces ownership groups vying for expansion franchises

A total of 12 groups haves ubmitted official applications for the next round of MLS expansion

After reviewing expansion applications and meeting with each ownership group, Major League Soccer will announce the four expansion teams in groups of two based on the following timeline:

**Two new expansion teams before the end of 2017. Teams 25 and 26 will begin play in MLS by the 2020 season.

**Two additional expansion teams will be announced at a later date. The timeline for selecting clubs 27 and 28 will be decided later this year.

Here are the 12 cities applying for expansion:

Charlotte

Cincinnati

Detroit

Indianapolis

Nashville

Phoenix

Raleigh/Durham

Sacramento

St. Louis

San Antonio

San Diego

Tampa/St. Petersburg

From MLS: With the addition of Atlanta United and Minnesota United FC, MLS will have 22 clubs playing during the 2017 season. In addition, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will join the League in 2018. Also, MLS is making progress with plans for an expansion team in Miami, which would bring MLS to 24 clubs. In December of 2015, MLS announced plans to grow to 28 teams.