Orange County SC acquires Salomon Wbias on loan

Orange County SC announced Thursday the signing of Mexican youth national team defender Salomón Wbias on a season-long loan from from Pachuca of Liga MX.

Wbias, 20, is a central defender and has played at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 Mexican National teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome a world class talent like Salomon to our organization and demonstrate our intention to showcase some of the most talented young players from Orange County and around the globe” Orange County SC General Manger Oliver Wyss said.

Orange County SC is the USL affiliate of Los Angeles Football Club, who will debut in Major League Soccer next year.