Galaxy II coaching staff finalized

The coaching staff for LA Galaxy II was finalized Wednesday.

Mike Munoz was hired recently as coach to replace Curt Onalfo. Laurent Courtois and Claine Plummer were added to the staff. Plummer will take role of Goalkeeper coach.

Courtois, 38, was a player/coach for the team’s first season in 2014. His professional career dates back to 1998, with stops at AC Ajaccio, Toulouse, Istres, Grenoble and Lyon. He also played in the Premier League with West Ham United and Spain with Levante.

Plummer has had coaching stops with Chivas USA, Cal State LA, UCLA, Chicago Fire Academy, Jamaican National Team and Real Salt Lake Academy. As a player, he was a member of A.D. Limonese in the Costa Rican First Division after four years as a starting goalkeeper for Cal State LA.

“Laurent is a great addition to our staff, not only because of his extensive experience in soccer, but also his experience with soccer in Los Angeles,” Muñoz said. “With our goalkeeping position, Claine’s wide range of experience and success coaching soccer at the youth and collegiate level is going to make him a very effective piece of this staff.”

Los Dos will kick off the 2017 campaign at StubHub Center Track & Field Stadium on Saturday, March 25 when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2.