Bruce Arena turns his attention toward important March qualifiers

After the January camp and a pair of friendlies, U.S. Men’s National Team Bruce Arena and his coaching staff have their sights set on March and the highly critical World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.

The U.S. will host Honduras, March 24 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose. The U.S. lost both of their opening qualifiers during the final round of CONCACAF qualifying.

“Now the goal is to merge our players abroad with our domestic players and come up with the best roster for those games against Honduras and Panama,” Arena said during a conference call Thursday. “We’re working right now with a pool of approximately 40 players, give or take a few numbers either way, and we need to break it down to somewhat near 25 for when we report to San Jose.

“We understand how we’re going to play, we have a depth chart and we’re going to sit down and have some conversations to make sure the players understand what they’re going to do before they even get here, make sure they’re bought into that and then finalize the roster.”