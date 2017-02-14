CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal, semifinal sites announced

The sites for the knockout rounds of the CONCACAF Gold Cup were announced Tuesday.

The quarterfinals will take place July 19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and July 20 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Rose Bowl will host one of the semifinals, July 23, with the other taking place, July 22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The final will take place July 26 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The assigned groups and full schedule will be announced March 7

The group stage venues include: Red Bull Arena (New Jersey), Nissan Stadium (Nashville), Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego), BBVA Compass Stadium (Houston), Raymond James Stadium (Tampa), Sports Authority Field (Denver), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas), FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland) and the Alamodome (San Antonio).