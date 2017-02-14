Jermaine Jones feeling fine ahead of upcoming season

The Galaxy 2017 season could hinge on the health of midfielder Jermaine Jones.

Jones, 35, joined the club after a shortened 2016 with the Colorado Rapids. Jones played in just five regular season games last year and four playoff appearances. He totaled three goals and two assists.

He’s played 45 minutes in the Galaxy’s first preseason game and 62 in last Saturday’s game against San Jose.

As he prepares for the upcoming season, Jones said he’s feeling great.

“I really don’t feel 35,” Jones said Tuesday. “When you’re around with the young ones, you feel always young. Then I have five kids at home, they always keep me young too. I would say I’m 29-30, maybe.

“To be honest, I feel really good and I think my numbers always show that I’m still in the shape that I can go.”always feel young.”