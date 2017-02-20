The Orange County Soccer Club announces new signings

The Orange County Soccer Club announced the signing of former Seattle Sounders

goalkeeper Charlie Lyon, former Galaxy II defender Joe Franco and Santa Ana native Amirgy Pineda.

Lyon, who attended Marquette University, spent the previous two years with the Sounders, playing mostly with Sounders 2.

Franco, 27, joined Galaxy II in 2014 and helped lead the club to the Western Conference title in 2015. He played with Miami FC of the NASL last year.

Pineda, 19, was born and raised in Santa Ana. He trained at the Nike Academy in England and was eventually signed to the LA Galaxy Academy.

The club opens preseason play, Saturday at LMU (1 p.m.). The regular season begins May 6 against Galaxy II.