U.S. Women National Team set sights on SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. women’s national team begins play in this year’s SheBelieves Cup, Wednesday against Germany.

The tournament also features France and England.

England open the tournament against France on Wednesday (1 p.m. FOX Sports GO). The U.S. will follow against Germany at 4 p.m. on FS1.

The teams will then move to New Jersey for March 4 action. France faces Germany (11:15 a.m. FOX Sports GO), followed by the U.S and Englad at 2 p.m. on FOX.

The tournament concludes March 7 at RFK Stadium as Germany takes on England (1 p.m. FOX Sports GO), followed by the U.S. and France (4 p.m., FS1).

“We’ve now had two camps together this year and I’ve seen some good things across the board,” U.S. Women’s National Team coach Jill Ellis said. “Now we’re looking to translate that into three games against fantastic opponents. We will be greatly tested and these are the moments where you learn the most about yourself which is exactly what we need right now.”

Here is the final roster for the U.S.

U.S. Women’s National Team 2017 SheBelieves Cup Roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (6): Julie Johnston (Chicago Red Stars), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O’Hara (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Morgan Brian (Houston Dash), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Boston Breakers), Carli Lloyd (Manchester City), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), Brianna Pinto (CASL)