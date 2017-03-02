Who’s the bookies favorite to win MLS Cup 2017 (hint: it isn’t the LA Galaxy)

Las Vegas-based sports book Bovada has installed the New York Red Bulls as favorites to win MLS Cup at 5-1, with Toronto second at 11-2.

The Galaxy are third favorites at 6-1, but the odds on them lifting another MLS Cup have lengthened, presumably as oddsmakers question the depth on the squad and relative absence of big names.

The Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United are the MLS long shots, incidentally, with odds of 100-1 and 125-1 respectively

Indeed, not a single Galaxy player appears on the short-list of players favored to win the MLS scoring race; the favorite is David Villa.

