Curt Onalfo and the Galaxy turn their sights toward Portland Timbers

The Galaxy opened the 2017 season with a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas last Saturday. This week, they’re back home against another tough opponent as the Portland Timbers enter town for a Sunday (4 p.m.; FS1).

Portland opened the season with a dominating 5-1 victory over Minnesota United, Friday.

“I thought we controlled the game,” Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo said Tuesday of last week’s opener. “When you looked back on it, we dictated the game on both sides of the ball. So, what I liked it, is that I thought we built very, very well from our goalkeeper out. We created chances out of the run of play in transition and on set pieces, enough chances where you should win the game.

“What I’m not happy about is the goals we conceded. I thought they were soft goals and goals that can be prevented. That part, I wasn’t pleased with, but if you look overall at the performance, a lot of really good things to build on.”

The Galaxy can’t have the type of lapses they had against FC Dallas. Diego Valeri and Fanendo Adi both scored a pair of goals last week.

“I think they’re the best team in MLS at this point,” Onalfo said of Portland. “They’re at full strength, they’re attacking players are playing very well as you could have seen from their 5-1 result. They’re very good defensively as well.”