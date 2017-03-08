Jermaine Jones and Dave Romney suspended for Sunday’s game

The Galaxy will be without two starters Sunday with midfielder Jermaine Jones and defender Dave Romney receiving one-game suspensions.

The rulings were handed down Wednesday by the MLS Disciplinary Committee.

Jones was suspended and issued an undisclosed fine for “serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent” for his foul against Cristian Colman in the 17th minute of Saturday’s game against FC Dallas.

Jones did receive a yellow card on the play.

Romney was found guilty of embellishment on a fouled to a penalty kick for the Galaxy in the second half.

Both will miss Sunday’s game against the Portland Timbers (4 p.m.; FS1)