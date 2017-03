No. Gyasi Zardes. No Ashley Cole. No Jermaine Jones. No. Dave Romney. No Robbie Rogers.

Other than that, things are looking good for the Galaxy as they prepare for the second game of the season today against the Portland Timbers.

Jones and Romney were both hit with one-game suspensions and will miss today’s game.

Portland scored five goals in their season opener last week. The new-look Galaxy defense could be in a rough day.

Gameday preview: Shorthand Galaxy faces Portland