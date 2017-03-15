Report: MLS not happy with Galaxy social media meme

The Galaxy digital team is one of the more creative in sports and this week, that creativity reached a new level with a viral video mocking the Portland Timbers in regards to Saturday’s two fouls that led to two yellow cards for Jelle Van Damme.
Take a look for yourself. The video has been RT’d more than 37,000 times and liked nearly 54,000 times.
Sports Illustrated insider Grant Wahl reported that MLS will address the video with the Galaxy
are we doing this right? ☄️ #shootingstars #memes pic.twitter.com/8wds3Wnop8
— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 13, 2017