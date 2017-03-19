Weekend recap: Galaxy take advantage of 10-man RSL to record first victory

The Galaxy is winless no more.

Thanks to a pair of second-half goals (Dave Romney and Emmanuel Boateng), the Galaxy defeated Real Salt Lake, 2-1, Saturday night for their first victory of the year.

RSL jumped ahead 1-0 in the 11th minute. Romney tied the game in the 69th and then Boateng sealed it his tap in on a nice cross from Romain Alessandrini.

RSL went down to 10 men after Kyle Beckerman picked up two yellow cards (34th and 44th minutes).

You'll want to watch these highlights all the way through. #RSLvLA pic.twitter.com/EDLddzGNYR — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 19, 2017

They said it:

Curt Onalfo on fight from the team:

“You could see the character of the team in the first two games of the year… It took strength of character to get back in it. I thought we showed enormous grit. I thought we pressed and we used the space of the extra player, and that doesn’t always happen, so easier said than done, especially when you’re on the road. Credit to the guys for a great effort and more importantly being intelligent tactically in the way we played.”

Jermaine Jones on the victory:

“I say it always. The team is young. It’s a process. We have to build something and we’re building. Of course, wins help building. It helps people to believe and it helps to keep the outside quiet.”

up next: The Galaxy is off until Aug. 1. The time away should help Gyasi Zardes, Ashley Cole and Giovani dos Santos heal up from their injuries.