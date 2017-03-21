Manchester United play the LA Galaxy, Real Madrid face Manchester City in Los Angeles this summer Posted on March 21, 2017 by Nick Green BIG NEWS! @ManCity VS @realmadrid match up in the @IntChampionsCup on July 26th at the Coliseum. Presale on March 28th pic.twitter.com/XaQESBTLOH — LA Memorial Coliseum (@lacoliseum) March 21, 2017 NEWS: The #LAGalaxy will host @ManUtd at @StubHubCenter on Saturday, July 15: https://t.co/cIu4BSPEuS pic.twitter.com/0SiFb41Zbx — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 21, 2017