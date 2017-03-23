Galaxy II opens 2017 USL season Saturday afternoon

The first team might have the week off, but the Galaxy II will kick off the 2017 USL season, Saturday against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 FC at the StubHub Center’s Track and Field Stadium at 2 p.m.

Former Galaxy player Mike Munoz replaces Curt Onalfo as coach of the club.

13 players are signed to USL contracts with Galaxy II. Seven of those players return from the 2016 roster and six are former Galaxy Academy members: midfielders Ryo Fujii and Adrian Vera, forwards Ethan Zubak and Adonis Amaya and goalkeeper Bennett Sneddon and Eric Liopez.

Here is the roster ahead of the season opener:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Bennett Sneddon, Eric Lopez

DEFENDERS (4): Tyler Turner, Robert Castellanos, Jean Engola, Josh Turnley

MIDFIELDERS (4): Ryo Fujii, Adrian Vera, Miguel Aguilar, Andre Zanga

FORWARDS (3): Ethan Zubak, Adonis Amaya, Justin Dhillon

Per USL rules, a total of 30 players are allowed on a USL team’s roster at any time. In addition to those 30 roster spots, five Academy players are permitted to be members of that roster, for a total of 35.

With 13 players currently signed to USL contracts with Galaxy II, Galaxy and Galaxy Academy players will fill out the remaining space on the Galaxy II roster.

At any point in the season, the Galaxy’s MLS and Academy players are allowed to be made inactive or active on Galaxy II’s roster, with USL rules allowing the club to fluidly move players in and out of the 30-man roster throughout the season.