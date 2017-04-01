Galaxy weekend preview: Galaxy receive good news for a change on injury front

The Galaxy is in Vancouver tonight for a meeting with the Whitecaps. Tonight, could be the first time this season and first time since last August that the club could have Giovani Dos Santos and Gyasi Zardes on the field together.

Curt Onalfo said both are available. Dos Santos said he’s 100 percent. Zardes said he’s healthy and ready to go.

The Galaxy is on turf tonight and that could ultimately be the deciding factor if Onalfo uses both players.

Tune in at 7 on Spectrum SportsNet and see who will be in the starting 11.

