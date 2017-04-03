LAFC unveils the official Banc of California Stadium logo

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Banc of California today unveiled the official logo for Banc of California Stadium, the club’s new 22,000-seat world-class soccer stadium that will bring more than $350 million in private investment to south Los Angeles and redefine the Los Angeles landscape.

The logo embraces the stadium’s distinct architecture at the Northeast entrance viewable from Figueroa Street.

The new state-of-the-art development, which will serve as a sport, entertainment, civic, and cultural landmark, will also include a district that will be active on non-game days, 365-days of the year and will feature a large public plaza, restaurants, retail and a conference and events center.

Banc of California Stadium, schedule to open in 2018, will create approximately 1,800 permanent full-time jobs, bring over $130 million in annual economic output, improve the tax base for the city.